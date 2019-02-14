Bill Cosby compares himself to Gandhi, MLK Jr., says he 'will never be remorseful'

Hollywood actor Bill Cosby after getting accused of sexual misconduct addressed the matter for the first time publicly saying that he ‘will never have remorse.’

The 81-year-old actor addressed the issue for the first time since he got embroiled in the #MeToo storm asserting that he will express no remorse ever as his conviction according to him was owing to "a low-life district attorney and a corrupt judge.”

Through a statement released via his press spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, the comedian said: "My political beliefs, my actions of trying to humanize all races, genders and religions landed me in this place surrounded by barb wire fencing, a room made of steel and iron."

Moreover, the Little Bill actor went on to note that that his cell in Philadelphia where he is presently serving his sentence is akin to the quarters where some of history’s most notable names like Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Randal Robinson and Dr. Benjamin Chavis served as well.

"I now have a temporary residence that resembles the quarters of some of the greatest political prisoners... I stand upright as a political prisoner and I smile. The truth is strong," he stated.

The actor’s statement could lead to him serving the high end of a three to 10-year jail term as bail is often handed to sex offenders after they express regret.