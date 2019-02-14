Inside Sara Ali Khan's new Mumbai home

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan took her fans by surprise when she shared the ecstatic news of purchasing a new house.



The bubbly 'Simmba' starlet on Thursday took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a cute pink strappy dress as she posed inside her new residence.

Sara Ali Khan captioned the adorable picture as: "Here's to new beginnings!" showcasing her in the middle of unboxing cartons as she paused to take break to flash the victory sign.

A closer look reveals what's inside the containers - a telephone, a table lamp and some fancy decor piece.



The two-film-old actress has moved into a new apartment.

"Looks like she got her own apartment and moved out," a comment on the picture read.

Sara Ali Khan was trending all day yesterday when news of her moving out of mother Amrita Singh's house propped up on the internet.