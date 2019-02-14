close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2019

Inside Sara Ali Khan's new Mumbai home

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 14, 2019

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan took her fans by surprise when she shared the ecstatic news of purchasing a new house.

The bubbly 'Simmba' starlet on Thursday took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a cute pink strappy dress as she posed inside her new residence.

Sara Ali Khan captioned the adorable picture as: "Here's to new beginnings!" showcasing her in the middle of unboxing cartons as she paused to take break to flash the victory sign.

View this post on Instagram

Here’s to new beginnings!

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

A closer look reveals what's inside the containers - a telephone, a table lamp and some fancy decor piece.

The two-film-old actress has moved into a new apartment.

"Looks like she got her own apartment and moved out," a comment on the picture read.

Sara Ali Khan was trending all day yesterday when news of her moving out of mother Amrita Singh's house propped up on the internet. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment