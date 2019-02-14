Who will win the PSL 4?

The HBL Pakistan Super League is getting bigger and bigger with every passing year and with every edition.



No one is sure who is gonna win a T20 match till the last ball is played.

A good performance with the bat, a burst of wickets or a good fielding (like we saw in the first Twenty20 between Pakistan and South Africa when David Miller's four catches and two run-outs) can turn a game upside down.

So, everyone can have their guesses but the team which plays well on that particular day take the honours.

All six teams are well balanced, highly motivated and best prepared to take the 50,000 full-of- crystal trophy which is a representation of the Pakistani flag in all its sparkling beauty, with crystals one by one rising up as a dazzling green beam and shows off the majestic Shooting Star at the pinnacle.

From the most vibrant franchise Lahore Qalandars to the newest team Multan Sultans to the twice champions Islamabad United and one-time winners Peshawar Zalmi, to the most enthusiastic Karachi Kings to the unassuming twice runners-up Quetta Gladiators, every team promises tooth-to-nail fight for the honours.

Remember one-run wins (twice between Quetta and Peshawar in 2016 and 2017) and two Super Over finishes (both involving Lahore in 2018) left the spectators on the edges of their seats.

So, once again it is the time to gear up for another exciting season of PSL where a galaxy of stars will show their skills.

Action will begin right after the opening ceremony when defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will go toe to toe in the tournament opener.

Fixtures for Friday: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Dubai (1430 Pakistan time) Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Dubai (2100 Pakistan time).