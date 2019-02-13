Vidya Balan is all praises for Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika

Amidst the controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut’s latest hit Manikarnika, with bigwigs from the industry supposedly refusing to support the actor’s debut directorial, Bollywood star Vidya Balan is nothing but praises for the film.



While the 31-year-old Queen star believes there are no prominent names coming forward to express their support for her film, Vidya Balan has stepped ahead singing praises for the action-packed historical film saying it has the best action sequences she has ever seen in Indian cinema.

During a recent interview, the Tumhari Sulu star revealed: "I have watched Manikarnika and I am blown away by the amount of hard work that's gone in because its there for everyone to see. And the war sequences are amongst the best ones I have ever seen in any Indian film."

On the other actor Sushmita Sen also expressed her positive thoughts regarding the film saying: “I'm so proud of Kangana. God bless her. It took courage to do what she did and singlehandedly make a brilliant film. I wish her all the best!"