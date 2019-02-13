close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 13, 2019
Kangana bags praise from British actor Richard Keep for Manikarnika

Kangana bags praise from British actor Richard Keep for Manikarnika
Read More

Kangana lashes out at Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt for not praising Manikarnika

Bollywood's bold and beautiful Kangana Ranaut is basking in the glory of her latest offering...

Read More

Vidya Balan is all praises for Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 13, 2019

Amidst the controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut’s latest hit Manikarnika, with bigwigs from the industry supposedly refusing to support the actor’s debut directorial, Bollywood star Vidya Balan is nothing but praises for the film.

While the 31-year-old Queen star believes there are no prominent names coming forward to express their support for her film, Vidya Balan has stepped ahead singing praises for the action-packed historical film saying it has the best action sequences she has ever seen in Indian cinema.

During a recent interview, the Tumhari Sulu star revealed: "I have watched Manikarnika and I am blown away by the amount of hard work that's gone in because its there for everyone to see. And the war sequences are amongst the best ones I have ever seen in any Indian film."

On the other actor Sushmita Sen also expressed her positive thoughts regarding the film saying: “I'm so proud of Kangana. God bless her. It took courage to do what she did and singlehandedly make a brilliant film. I wish her all the best!" 

Latest News

More From Entertainment