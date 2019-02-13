Pakistan announces crackdown on social media misuse

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government will soon launch a crackdown on the hate mongers misusing social media.



The information minister was speaking at a programme in Islamabad.

Recently some important arrests were made regarding the social media, said the minister adding that freedom of speech is not unlimited.

The government has devised a comprehensive strategy to control the spread of hatred and extremism on the social media, said Fawad.

'Enforcing ones ideology on others is the root cause of many problems.' No one will be allowed to do this, he stressed.

Extremism has no place in Islam, said Fawad.