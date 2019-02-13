Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s 'Gully Boy' to hit screens with cuts

MUMBAI: Warm approval and admiration for Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy just keep pouring in. After raking in a bunch of compliments at the Berlin Film Festival, Zoya Akhtar’s masterpiece is now earning praises from several filmmakers and others as it was screened to a host of celebrities on Monday.

Amid tonnes of praises, The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has trimmed a romantic scene between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and come down heavily on any kind of swear work in Gully Boy.



GullyBoy is being considered as a cinematic masterpiece with a technical and emotional triumph.



The film, which is about rap culture in India, will hit screens this Friday with few cuts. It has received UA certification after the changes. And the Producer Ritesh Sidhwani appeared to be satisfied with the with the certification.

The Censor Board has asked to make four changes in the film including the Ranveer-Alia's kissing scene. Earlier, the body under the stewardship of Pahlaj Nihalani had faced a lot of criticism for shortening the similar scene in James Bond film, Spectre.

The Gully Boy is the story of an aspiring rapper named Murad, played by Ranveer Singh, who emerges from the slums of Mumbai to make a mark for himself in the world of desi hip hop. While Alia bhutt is seen as his fierce girlfriend in the film.