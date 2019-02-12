PM Imran Khan says Pakistan’s economic stabilization measures showing positive results

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan’s economic stabilization measures showing positive results with exports rising and imports falling for Jan 2019 compared to Jan 2018 leading to a $1 bn reduction in trade deficit.



PM Khan took to Twitter to share the statistics.

The Prime Minister said “Deficit in services trade also down by 800 mn and Overseas Pakistanis' remittances up by 12.2% July 2018 to Jan 2019 from same period a yr ago.”

He went on to say, “The clear improvements in our external accounts indices prove success of our economic policies.”