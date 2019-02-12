Important details about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s Pakistan visit
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS), is scheduled to land in Islamabad on Sunday for an overnight stay, would be staying in the Prime Minister’s House while other members of his huge entourage would be lodged in local hotels and the Punjab House.
Here are the important details:
- Saudi Crown Prince is scheduled to visit Pakistan next week.
- The Crown Prince is expected to visit on afternoon and he will return on next day afternoon.
- Five trucks full of Prince Mohammed bin Salman's personal amenities have reached Islamabad. The Prince's exercise equipment, furniture and other personal belongings have also reached Islamabad.
- 80 containers will be shipped to Islamabad for the Royal entourage’s stay.
- The vehicles to be used by the Crown Prince will reach here a day before his landing.
- Renovation of the official residence of the Prime Minister that started last week would be completed later this week for the Royal guest.
- Crown Prince Muhammad will be the first state guest to stay at the government building reserved for the prime minister of Pakistan.
- Saudi security officials had brought their own coaches and young security staff for required arrangements.
- The army will be deployed at important points during the visit of Crown Prince Salman.
- Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive the guest at the airport.
- Saudi crown prince’s delegation will comprise about 1,100 officials and businessmen.
- Prince Muhammad bin Salman will be the guest of honour at international investment conference scheduled to be held here next week.
- A 40-member Saudi delegation, and over 100 Saudi and Pakistani business leaders will attend the international event.
- Negotiations will also be held to attract Saudi investment in Bahawalpur solar plants, and power plants in Haveli Bahadur Shah and Bhikki.
- During visit of the Saudi Crown Prince, both sides are ready to sign four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth $15 billion.
- The government plans to provide 20-year tax holiday on establishment of oil refinery at Gwadar.
- A private businessmen delegation of over 40 CEOs of Aramco and other giants would be accompanying the crown prince in his upcoming visit.