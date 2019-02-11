#MeToo flag bearer Tanushree Dutta invited to speak at Harvard

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta, who holds the stature of initiating the revolutionary #MeToo movement in India, is invited by the Harvard Business School in Boston, to speak at one of its flagship events.



Sharing the news on social media, the valiant actress has opened about the Harvard invitation extended to her in a post.

Taking to Instagram, Tanushree wrote: "Invited to speak at the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts. India Conference 2019 on February 16, a flagship event organised by the graduate students of Harvard Business school and Harvard Kennedy School."

In her fight against sexual harassment, Tanushree in October 2018, brought about a sweeping change when she publicly called out an offender, in her case veteran actor Nana Patekar, who she alleged had harassed her on the sets of their 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss.



Her case triggered the #MeToo wave to open the floodgates for countless women calling out their harassers and naming them out in the open as a domino effect.

Since then, there have been conscious efforts in changing work environment for women to provide them with safe, secure and comfortable work spaces to excel in.