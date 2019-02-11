close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

In pictures: AR Rahman graces 61st Grammy Awards with family

Mon, Feb 11, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Famed Indian music maestro AR Rahman is attending the prestigious 61st Annual Grammy Awards being held today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The music prodigy, who's gracing the celebrated event with family, took to Instagram to share inside pictures of the glitzy award ceremony.

View this post on Instagram

Dolly Parton tribute

A post shared by @ arrahman on

Rahman can be seen attending the ceremony with his daughter. While the 'Mozart of Madras' looks dapper in a black shirt with sequin design with a black pantsuit, his daughter Raheema Rahman looks uber-chic in a stunning all-black attire.


View this post on Instagram

With Mr and Mrs Dinesh Paliwal

A post shared by @ arrahman on

This year, there are three Indian artists  representing the country at the Grammy awards.

These include London-based Prashant Mistry, New York-based Falguni Shah and US-based Satnam Kaur who have been nominated in different categories for their albums Symbol, Falu’s Bazaar and Beloved respectively.

