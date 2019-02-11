In pictures: AR Rahman graces 61st Grammy Awards with family

LOS ANGELES: Famed Indian music maestro AR Rahman is attending the prestigious 61st Annual Grammy Awards being held today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.



The music prodigy, who's gracing the celebrated event with family, took to Instagram to share inside pictures of the glitzy award ceremony.

Rahman can be seen attending the ceremony with his daughter. While the 'Mozart of Madras' looks dapper in a black shirt with sequin design with a black pantsuit, his daughter Raheema Rahman looks uber-chic in a stunning all-black attire.







This year, there are three Indian artists representing the country at the Grammy awards.



These include London-based Prashant Mistry, New York-based Falguni Shah and US-based Satnam Kaur who have been nominated in different categories for their albums Symbol, Falu’s Bazaar and Beloved respectively.