Rocker Chris Cornell wins posthumous Grammy

LOS ANGELES: Grunge rocker Chris Cornell, who died in May 2017 at age 52, won a posthumous Grammy Sunday for Best Rock Performance.



Cornell won for his haunting "When Bad Does Good," beating a field that included the Arctic Monkeys and rising retro rockers Greta Van Fleet.

The song was included in a box set of his work released last year.

"His voice was his vision and his music was his peace," his daughter Toni said while accepting the trophy along with her brother.

Cornell was found hanging in his hotel room in Detroit early on May 18, 2017 after a show with his main band Soundgarden. The medical examiner called the death a suicide.

Cornell´s wife disputed the finding, saying the singer -- who had recovered a decade earlier from longtime drug and alcohol problems -- had shown no suicidal inclinations and that his judgment may have been impaired by an anti-anxiety prescription drug.

His family sued a Beverly Hills doctor over the dispute, saying Cornell had been "negligently and repeatedly" prescribed mind-altering controlled substances in the years leading up to his death.