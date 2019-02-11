close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
February 11, 2019

PSL-4: Jonty Rhodes replaces Michael Slater as commentator

Mon, Feb 11, 2019

LAHORE: Former South African player Jonty Rhodes  has replaced Michael Slater in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season four’s commentary panel, said a press release issued by the PCB on Sunday.

According to PCB, Slater has pulled out of the 2019 league edition due to undisclosed personal reasons.

Jonty was one of the most popular cricketers in the 90s whose outstanding fielding abilities made him a household name in the cricketing world including Pakistan.

Sharing his feeling after being added to the commentary panel for PSL 2019, Rhodes said: "I have fond memories of my various tours to Pakistan, so you can imagine how thrilled I am to be heading out to UAE and Pakistan for PSL 2019 as part of a fantastic commentary team. Having played and coached there during my career, I know how much exciting talent the country holds and I look forward to giving my take on the competition and the players on show.”

Since retiring from international game, Rhodes has been involved with cricket in various capacities including commentary and broadcast.

Rhodes is keenly looking forward to being part of the PSL both in the UAE and Pakistan. He is likely to  join PSL on 21 February during the Sharjah leg; he would stay on for the entire duration of the league from there including the matches in Pakistan.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season four starts in Dubai on Thursday, 14 February with the opening ceremony followed by the first game between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

