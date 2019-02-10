Kendall Jenner upset as trolls point out her acne

While celebrities all around the world enjoy the good that comes with fame and recognition, the stardom has a dark side as well where people forget to treat them like humans.

Talking to Allure magazine, beauty and style icon Kendall Jenner expressed her distress over the unpleasant comments that came her way through social media users who point out flaws in her appearance like her skin breaking out and emerging zits and pimples in one of the photos circulating from last year’s Golden Globes.

The 23-year-old model stated: “It was probably a once in a lifetime thing for me to go to the Golden Globes. I don’t know if I’ll ever go again ’cause that’s not usually my event to go to. And so, I went and I was super excited about it and I’m not gonna let something so little as acne stop me.”

“I mean, it’s something that I look at myself in the mirror every day and see. I don’t want it there but you have to deal with what you have right in front of you and I had to deal with it,” she added.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to state: “I was feeling good about myself. And then when people say mean things I’m like, ‘I know I have a zit. I know I’m breaking out. You guys don’t have to keep pointing it out. I obviously see that, but let me live’!”