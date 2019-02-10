Brad Pitt discreetly drops in at Jennifer Aniston's birthday party

While Brad Pitt is busy sorting through the divorce affairs with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and also brewing something with Charlize Theoron, the actor was recently spotted at his ex-Jennifer Aniston’s birthday bash raising a lot of question marks.



According to circulating reports, the Fight Club actor was spotted outside the 50th birthday party of his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston but his discreet and cautious arrival was what drew in more attention and gave birth to further speculations.

As per a report the actor was dropped off in a blacked out SUV right outside the hotel door where he could rush inside the building without getting noticed.

As of yet, the nitty gritty of what went on inside the party remain unknown, while it was further revealed that the celebration was attended by numerous Hollywood A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow, Barbra Streisand, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Robert Downey Jr.