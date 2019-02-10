Katrina, Mahira, Alia, Priyanka, Deepika: dashing celebrities of the week

Undeniably obsessed with the showbiz celebs and their fabulous sartorial choices fans take great pleasure to have their stylish appearances. From Katrina Kaif's red hot outfits to Priyanka Chopra's pantsuit look, our celebs can slay any and every look like a total pro. Take a closer look at the best-dressed celebrities of the week.



Count on the film industries celebrities to shell out some serious fashion goals. Whether it's for a party, red-carpet or for a girl's night, their admirers always find themselves heading to their Instagram handle for fashion inspiration.



Bollywood's fashion icon Priyanka Chopra shares her gorgeous pantsuit look during during her appearance on "The Tonight Show" last Wednesday.

She wore a white pantsuit by Teresa Helbig with sparkling crystal embellishments and matching trousers.

On the other hand, Indian charming actress Katrina's recent post has over one million views and not only Deepika and Varun but the Zero actress' Instafam was bowled over by her new video. The comments section is replete with words like: "Gorgeous Katrina," "Wow you look stunning," and "Red hot."







There's a reason why Deepika is considered a natural beauty. Whether it's the way she pulls up her hair or her fabulous bag collection

Pakistani beauty queen Mahira Khan has managed to enchant audiences from all around the globe with her distinctive appearance. Recently the Raees starlet dropped jaws cloaked in La Bourjoise’s pastel blue dress with a cape, paired with Damas Jewelry and sleek hair at the Distinctive International Arab Festival Awards (DIAFA) to clinch the award.





Alia Bhatt has been going all out to promote her next release, Gully Boy. Opting a simple crop top tee over baggy pants looking wow. With black sneakers and blow-dried hair, Alia's look needs to be replicated asap.

With the onset of spring, we can't help but look around for some fun and effortless street style from favourite celebs for all the fashion inspiration.