Sat Feb 09, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 10, 2019

Sara ALi Khan commends Sushant Singh Rajput for improving her Hndi

Sun, Feb 10, 2019

Bollywood's newbie Sara Ali Khan has thanked Indian star Sushant Singh Rajput, who co-starred in 'Kedarnath', for fixing her broken Hindi, saying  she was weak in it.

Giving all the credits to the actor for helping her out,  Indian emerging star said her Hindi was not as good as it is now Sushant noticed this flaw of hers and decided to talk to her in Hindi only to improve her language.  

"I feel happy when someone compliments my Hindi", said the Simmba's actress.  She added that it is all because of   Sushant  who noticed this flaw of hers and decided to talk to her in Hindi only

 Sushant and Sara both co-starred in 'Kedarnath', which also marked Sara’s debut and the duo got applause for their work in the film  which did good business at the box office.

On the work front, Sushant will be next seen in the film ‘Sonchiriya’ opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

