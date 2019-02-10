Sara ALi Khan commends Sushant Singh Rajput for improving her Hndi

Bollywood's newbie Sara Ali Khan has thanked Indian star Sushant Singh Rajput, who co-starred in 'Kedarnath', for fixing her broken Hindi, saying she was weak in it.



Giving all the credits to the actor for helping her out, Indian emerging star said her Hindi was not as good as it is now Sushant noticed this flaw of hers and decided to talk to her in Hindi only to improve her language.

"I feel happy when someone compliments my Hindi", said the Simmba's actress. She added that it is all because of Sushant who noticed this flaw of hers and decided to talk to her in Hindi only

Sushant and Sara both co-starred in 'Kedarnath', which also marked Sara’s debut and the duo got applause for their work in the film which did good business at the box office.

On the work front, Sushant will be next seen in the film ‘Sonchiriya’ opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

