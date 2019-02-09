Aleema Khan given 'Mother of NRO' award by PM Imran: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given Aleema Khan the ‘Mother of NRO’ award.

The PML-N leader had been responding to the the premier’s statement of the granting of NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) being the same as committing treason.

“Those who are speculating that we will give NRO to anyone should understand that it will be equivalent to treason and disloyalty to the country,” stated PM Khan adding that “NRO is forgiving very big suspects. Two NROs destroyed the country and our current circumstances are owing to that.”

“One NRO was given by General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to Nawaz Sharif. A case was ready against the Sharif brothers pertaining to the Hudaibiya Paper Mills and Ishaq Dar's confessional statement regarding how money laundering was done was also present. However, to save his own seat, Musharraf gave Nawaz an NRO and let him leave for Saudi Arabia”, he further added.

Retorting to the claims, Aurangzeb asserted that the PM does not possess the power of giving the deal to anyone as the parliament is not answerable to him but he is the one liable to the parliament, while also adding that: “We are not scared of threats or imitation.”

On the other hand, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal went on to condemn the premier as well saying he considers himself as the ‘king’ who gets disgruntled over his performance getting questioned.