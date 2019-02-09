Ranveer Singh to surprise Deepika with the perfect Valentine's Day plan

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become the crowd's favourite couple ever since they tied the knot in holy matrimony on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como, Italy last year.



The duo who's spotted alongside each other on many public appearances has been giving everyone around major relationship goals.

Now, with Valentine's Day just round the corner, Ranveer Singh has come forth revealing how he's planning to spend the special day with ladylove Deepika.

Ranveer shared: "Well, I am going to watch the movie (Gully Boy) tonight and I was hoping that she joins me. I think on Valentine's Day, I am going to show her this film. And earn some brownie points there. I think it's a very good film and I am hoping that she'll see it and like it and be proud of me. And I'll get some brownie points having put in a good performance."

He added, "So, I think Valentine's Day ko main toh apni dharam patni ko leke jaa raha hoon Gully Boy dikhaane. Toh aap bhi lekar jayiega. (So, I think I am gonna take my wife to watch Gully Boy, y'all should go and watch the movie too.) Take your loved ones and your friends and your family and go watch Gully Boy in theatres.”

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy is slated to release on February 14. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.