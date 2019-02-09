Miley Cyrus takes Liam Hemsworth's last name two months after marriage

The massively acclaimed actor and singer Miley Cyrus is turning into Miley Hemsworth after she decided to take her husband last name not long after tying the knot.



In an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan Hollywood hunk, Liam Hemsworth revealed that his new wife, Disney sensation Miley Cyrus had made the decision of taking up his last name less than two months after they got hitched.

The Hunger Games star further revealed that it was a decision that the Hannah Montana actor had made all by herself.

"She will still be known as Miley Cyrus but she took my name, which is great. I think that was one of the best things about it," he stated.

The actor goes on to add: "I didn't ask her to take my name and she was like of course I'm taking your name. I'm like, 'That's awesome, that's really good.'"

Talking about their intimate and simple nuptials in December 2018, Liam shared: “We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big. We know how we feel about each other but we just wanted to do something simple, organic and just basically immediate family. It was a really nice day."







