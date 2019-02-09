Berlin International Film Festival: Movies screening in the main showcase

Berlin International Film Festival which opened Thursday is screening 23 new movies from around the world in the main showcase.

The 69th Berlinale is the Europe´s first major film festival of the year.



Here are their titles, directors and production countries.



"L´adieu Ã la nuit" (Farewell to the Night), Andre Techine and starring Catherine Deneuve (France/Germany) (out of competition)

"Amazing Grace", Alan Elliott, US (documentary about an iconic 1972 concert by Aretha Franklin, out of competition)

"Der Boden unter den Fuessen" (The Ground beneath My Feet), Marie Kreutzer, Austria

"Di jiu tian chang" (So Long, My Son), Wang Xiaoshuai, China

"Elisa y Marcela" (Elisa and Marcela), Isabel Coixet, Spain

"Der Goldene Handschuh" (The Golden Glove), Fatih Akin, Germany/France

"Gospod postoi, imeto i´ e Petrunija" (God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya), Teona Strugar Mitevska, Macedonia/Belgium/Slovenia/Croatia/ France

"Grace a Dieu" (By the Grace of God), Francois Ozon, France

"Ich war zuhause, aber" (I Was at Home, But), Angela Schanelec, Germany/Serbia

"The Kindness of Strangers", Lone Scherfig and starring Zoe Kazan, Tahar Rahim, Andrea Riseborough and Bill Nighy, Denmark/Canada/Sweden/Germany/France (opening film)

"Kiz Kardesler" (A Tale of Three Sisters), Emin Alper, Turkey/Germany/Netherlands/Greece

"Marighella", Wagner Moura, Brazil (out of competition)

"Mr Jones", Agnieszka Holland and starring James Norton and Peter Sarsgaard, Poland/Britain/Ukraine

"Ondog", Wang Quan´an, Mongolia

"The Operative", Yuval Adler and starring Diane Kruger and Martin Freeman, Germany/Israel/France/US (out of competition)

"La paranza dei bambini" (Piranhas), Claudio Giovannesi, Italy

"Repertoire des villes disparues" (Ghost Town Anthology), Denis Cote, Canada

"Synonymes" (Synonyms), Nadav Lapid, France/Israel/Germany

"Systemsprenger" (System Crasher), Nora Fingscheidt, Germany

"Ut og staeler hester (Out Stealing Horses), Hans Petter Moland and starring Stellan Skarsgard, Norway/Sweden/Denmark

"Varda par Agnes" (Varda by Agnes), Agnes Varda, France (documentary, out of competition)

"Vice", Adam McKay and starring Christian Bale and Amy Adams, US (out of competition)

"Yi miao zhong" (One Second), Zhang Yimou and starring Zhang Yi and Fan Wei, China

- Berlinale Special -

"ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch", Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky, Canada (documentary)

"The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind," Chiwetel Ejiofor, Britain

"Brecht", Heinrich Breloer, Germany/Austria

"Celle que vous croyez" (Who You Think I Am), Safy Nebbou and starring Juliette Binoche, France

"El Norte" (The North), Gregory Nava, US

"Es haette schlimmer kommen koennen - Mario Adorf" (It Could Have Been Worse - Mario Adorf), Dominik Wessely, Germany (documentary)

"Gully Boy", Zoya Akhtar and starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, India

"Lampenfieber" (Kids in the Spotlight), Alice Agneskirchner, Germany (documentary)

"Peter Lindbergh - Women Stories", Jean Michel Vecchiet, Germany (documentary)

"Photograph", Ritesh Batra, India/Germany/US

"Watergate - Or: How We Learned to Stop an Out of Control President" by Charles Ferguson, US (documentary)

"Weil du nur einmal lebst - Die Toten Hosen auf Tour" (You Only Live Once - Die Toten Hosen on Tour), Cordula Kablitz-Post, Germany (documentary)