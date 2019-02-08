Ranveer Singh thankful to Kapil Sharma for extending best wishes for ‘Gully Boy’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has thanked Indian comedian and Kapil Sharma show host, Kapil Sharma for extending best wishes for his upcoming movie Gully Boy.



Kapil shared photo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on Twitter, saying “All the best to both my favorite rockstars Ali Bhatt and Ranveer for Gully Boy releasing on 14th February.”

Kapil added with heart imoji, “Love u both.”

Responding to it, Ranveer said, “Mazaa aa gaya Bhaiji!!! yunhi hasaate raho aur pyar baant te raho. (Enjoyed a lot brother, keep smiling and sharing love)”

“Thank you for having us,” Ranveer added.