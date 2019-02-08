close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
February 8, 2019

Pakistan to manufacture railway passenger coaches from 2020

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday announced that all passenger bogies would be manufactured indigenously at the Pakistan Railway Carriage Factory (PRCF) from next year.

Addressing workers of the Pakistan Railways Carriage Factory, he said “I promise that no passenger coach will be imported in future from next year and all the passenger bogies will be prepared in Pakistan Railway factory.”

