Web Desk
February 7, 2019

When Sonali Bendre found solace in Ranveer Singh's songs as she turned bald

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 07, 2019

Veteran Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has come forth sharing a funny story about the times she found support in Ranveer Singh's songs when she turned bald.

Sonali, who has been battling against metastatic cancer in New York for the last six months had returned to Mumbai after a long treatment in the US.

During this time, she was extended immense love and support from her family and friends, specially from the industry.

The Sarfarosh starlet has always been vocal with fans via social media about how the disease used to take a toll on her, and how she used to combat the distressed times.

One such funny story that dates back to her treatment days will sure make you smile wide.

Sonali revealed how she had a habit of constantly rubbing her head when she had turned bald during the treatment and when her friends questioned her, she'd say she is just doing Ranveer Singh's dance step from the song Tattad Tattad. And well, this just sort of speaks volumes about the lady.

Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.

This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan

Sonali made it to the headlines when she posted about returning to the sets after a major hiatus.

"Being back on a set after a major sabbatical – one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels – is a surreal feeling. After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I'm so grateful to be back in action. I don’t think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work...to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires. It's just the kind of day that helps me," read her post.



