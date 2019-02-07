When Sonali Bendre found solace in Ranveer Singh's songs as she turned bald

Veteran Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has come forth sharing a funny story about the times she found support in Ranveer Singh's songs when she turned bald.



Sonali, who has been battling against metastatic cancer in New York for the last six months had returned to Mumbai after a long treatment in the US.

During this time, she was extended immense love and support from her family and friends, specially from the industry.

The Sarfarosh starlet has always been vocal with fans via social media about how the disease used to take a toll on her, and how she used to combat the distressed times.

One such funny story that dates back to her treatment days will sure make you smile wide.

Sonali revealed how she had a habit of constantly rubbing her head when she had turned bald during the treatment and when her friends questioned her, she'd say she is just doing Ranveer Singh's dance step from the song Tattad Tattad. And well, this just sort of speaks volumes about the lady.

Sonali made it to the headlines when she posted about returning to the sets after a major hiatus.



"Being back on a set after a major sabbatical – one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels – is a surreal feeling. After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I'm so grateful to be back in action. I don’t think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work...to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires. It's just the kind of day that helps me," read her post.







