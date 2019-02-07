Pakistan thrash South Africa by 27 runs in third T20I

CENTURION: Pakistan won the third and final T20I by 27 runs against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.



Batting first, Pakistan set a decent target of 169-run for South Africa. While chasing the target Proteas fell 27-run short to 141 for 9.

Pakistan ended their tour of South Africa on a high by avoiding a series clean sweep as they defeated Proteas in the third T20I.

Shadab Khan hit three sixes in the final over from Andile Phehlukwayo to finish with 22 not out off eight balls. The last over cost 21 runs.

Babar Azam again gave Pakistan a good start, striking 23 off 11 balls before he was caught at cover off Chris Morris in the third over. Morris finished with two for 27.

South Africa had already unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series after they defeated Pakistan by 7 runs in Johannesburg, after a dramatic collapse by the visitors saw them lose 6 wickets for 34 in 24 balls.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl. Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik said he would have batted anyway. Proteas won the first two games batting first - in those cases Pakistan had put them in.

South Africa: 1 Reeza Hendricks, 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 David Miller (capt), 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Andile Phehlukwayo, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Lutho Sipamla, 9 Beuran Hendricks, 10 Junior Dala, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Hussain Talat, 4 Asif Ali, 5 Shoaib Malik (capt), 6 Imad Wasim, 7 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shadab Khan, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Mohammad Amir