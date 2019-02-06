Aleem Khan confirms resignation as Punjab minister after NAB arrest

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senior provincial minister Aleem Khan has resigned following his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



Aleem Khan has confirmed the news saying that he has forwarded his resignation to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Geo News reported.

Aleem Khan said, “NAB has taken me into custody, therefore, I am resigning on moral grounds.”

Elected from PP-158 (Lahore-XV) in July 25 polls last year, Aleem Khan was Punjab’s Senior Minister for Local Government & Community Development, Planning & Development.

Aleem was tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to lead the party’s efforts in achieving 100-Days agenda.

He was taken into custody after he appeared before the NAB Lahore Office on Wednesday.

He will be presented for remand in the accountability court tomorrow, the NAB said in a statement.