Kangana lashes out at Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt for not praising Manikarnika

Bollywood's bold and beautiful Kangana Ranaut is basking in the glory of her latest offering 'Manikarnika' that has done wonders at the box office in terms of collections.



However, her differences with her peers continue far beyond. The gutsy starlet has now blasted out at Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan in an interview to Pinkvilla saying she never got any support from Bollywood for 'Manikarnika'.

Addressing Alia, Kangana said that she only messages during times of need.

"These girls send me their trailers like Alia (Bhatt) sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, 'Please watch it'. For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country," she said.

Kangana added, "I have reached out to them. When I saw Raazi trailer, I called Alia and Meghna (Gulzar), I spoke to each one of them for half an hour. But no response from anyone. This is a very strange sort of a racket. I don't know what they are threatened by."

The 'Queen' starlet also talked about how she praised Aamir Khan for his movies but never got any in turn.

"When Aamir called me for 'Dangal', 'Secret Superstar', I went all the way to Ambani's house. Dangal, for me, was a film about women empowerment. But they don't have time for any of my trailers. I have two-three films coming up, but I don't expect people to write about them," she said.

Kangana then said that she's upset on how no one showed up at the time of Manikarnika's release.

A dismayed Kangana questioned, "How do these people become so petty? How do these people look at a film, like for an individual, "Arre yaar, iska na kuch ho jaye, main chup baithta hoon!" How do they do that? How does it even work? For me, this is a revelation that this film, what Rani Laxmibai has done, is this freedom only mine? Doesn't it belong to anybody else?"

The actress in fact went on to say that even during the time when she got all the credit for Queen, it wasn’t for her but Phantom Films who were just starting out.

She said, "In 2014, I don't think all the accolades were for me, it was for Phantom who was coming up and they were having screenings after screenings for people of Vikas and Anurag Kashyap. They had a lot of friends, so they used to come. I have always been absolutely ignored. After 'Tanu Weds Manu' also I have had so many trials, they would just not come. But when it comes to them, they call me shamelessly, I even sort of cancel my shoots and make sure I attend them. Now, I have stopped because it's getting too much."