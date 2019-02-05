Neymar celebrates 27th birthday with lavish party in Paris

PARIS: Brazil superstar Neymar celebrated his 26th birthday in Paris on Sunday with a glitzy bash mixing teammates, friends, family and other various VIPs.

Held at the fashionable Pavillon Gabriel near the Champs-Elysees in the French capital, DJ Bob Sinclair, Brazilian singer Wesley Safadao and world surf champion Gabriel Medina were among the 200 guests, including Captain Thiago Silva, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and other club colleagues.

The world's most expensive footballer, nursing a right foot injury, greeted his guests leaning on distinctive red crutches in keeping with the colour theme for the 'Nuit Rouge (Red Night)'.



Neymar will miss both legs of Paris Saint-Germain´s upcoming Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United with a metatarsal injury suffered last month.



Neymar is in good company when it comes to famous footballers sharing his big day, as Cristiano Ronaldo turns 34 on Tuesday, Carlos Tevez is 35, and former Romania great Gheorghe Hagi is 54.