close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
February 5, 2019

Neymar celebrates 27th birthday with lavish party in Paris

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 05, 2019

PARIS: Brazil superstar Neymar celebrated his 26th birthday in Paris on Sunday with a glitzy bash mixing teammates, friends, family and other various VIPs.

Held at the fashionable Pavillon Gabriel near the Champs-Elysees in the French capital, DJ Bob Sinclair, Brazilian singer Wesley Safadao and world surf champion Gabriel Medina were among the 200 guests, including   Captain Thiago Silva, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola  and other  club colleagues.

The world's most expensive footballer, nursing a right foot injury, greeted his guests leaning on distinctive red crutches in keeping with the colour theme for the 'Nuit Rouge (Red Night)'.

Neymar will miss both legs of Paris Saint-Germain´s upcoming Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United with a metatarsal injury suffered last month.

Neymar is in good company when it comes to famous footballers sharing his big day, as Cristiano Ronaldo turns 34 on Tuesday, Carlos Tevez is 35, and former Romania great Gheorghe Hagi is 54.

Latest News

More From Sports