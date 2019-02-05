close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 5, 2019

Deepika, Ashwariya, Aliya, Sharda's outfit similar to Hollywood actresses

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 05, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses usually get fame  with their rocking fashion game as they  give hundreds of admirers  major style inspirations. 

The actresses, from Hollywood and Bollywood, are often appeared donning the same outfits . Recently, at an event, American singer Beyoncé herself was snapped wearing the the same pink ruffle outfit with a dramatic trail when she performed at Global Citizen Festival 2018, which Indian film star Deepika Padukone  wore  in the same year at an occasion.

The superstars  never miss opportunity to make their fashion game stand out, even from their airport look to the hot red carpet appearance.

Usually, fans take inspirations from their loved stars but, there is also the time when the showbiz celebrities and  actresses look out for their inspirations. 

Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt,  Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani and many others were caught wearing the same attire as some of the foreign celebs. Take a look





