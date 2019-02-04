Kashmir conference held in British Parliament

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: All parties parliamentary group on Pakistan held international conference on Kashmir in the British parliament on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day
The Kashmir conference was attended by all parties from Pakistan and UK. More than three dozen were MPs in attendance including AJK President and opposition leaders.
Dozens of Kashmiris representative groups also attended one of the biggest conference on Kashmir ever in UK parliament.
