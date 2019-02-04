close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 4, 2019

Kashmir conference held in British Parliament

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 04, 2019

London: All parties parliamentary group on Pakistan held international conference on Kashmir in the British parliament on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day

The Kashmir conference was attended by all parties from Pakistan and UK. More than three dozen were MPs in attendance including AJK President and opposition leaders.

Dozens of Kashmiris representative groups also attended one of the biggest conference on Kashmir ever in UK parliament.

