WATCH: Priyanka-Nick goofing with Chord Overstreet is every BFF ever!

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are basking in the glory of marital bliss as the two are vacationing away from the chaotic work routine.



As they relish in the beautiful turn that their lives have taken, the adorable couple often takes to social media to share private moments with their fans.

In a video posted by Nick, the duo can be seen teasing a friend, American actor Chord Overstreet, as he takes a nap.

Watch the video here:

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood hunk Nick Jonas set free a wave of euphoria amongst fans after tying the knot in an inclusive and extravagant ceremony in December, it looks like the bride’s mother was not too happy during the grand events.





