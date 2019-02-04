Brie Larson is winning hearts as Captain Marvel in latest teaser

Strong female leads are finally making their place in Hollywood as can be seen in the new teaser dropped of one of the most anticipated superhero films starring Brie Larson –Captain Marvel.



In the newest teaser of the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directorial has amplified the hype prior to its release as her phrase from the snippet saying “Higher, Further, Faster, Baby!” is elevating spirtits as well as the anticipation of fans all around as Larson takes on the avatar of pilot Danvers and superhero Captain Marvel in the film.

The fantasy film set in 1995 shows the superhero, a former US Air Force fighter pilot getting embroiled in a galactic war between two extraterrestrial worlds.

Alongside the Oscar winner, the film is also starring Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, Lee Pace, Clark Gregg and many others.

The film is all set to hit theaters on March 8, 2019.