President Alvi's expert comments on Pak defeat in 2nd T20 against S Africa

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has shared his views on Pakistan's failure to secure the winning streak in Twenty20 game as South Africa took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a dramatic seven-run win over Green Shirts at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Hours after Pakistan's shocking defeat, President Alvi took to Twitter and wrote: "One of our batsmen was too slow for T20 and our bowlers could not bowl slower balls"





Pakistan fell short by seven runs of South Africa’s total in the second Twenty20 International despite Babar Azam’s valiant 90. Chasing a massive target of 189, Pakistan remained in the hunt until Azam was dismissed in the 17th over. From thereon Pakistan kept losing wickets and faltered in their chase and ultimately lost the match.

On the other hand, South Africa took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Phehlukwayo starred with brilliant last over where picked up 2 wickets and conceded just 7 runs. Stand-in-skipper David Miller also shined with the bat scoring a quickfire 50.

Captain David Miller plundered an unbeaten 65 off 29 balls as the hosts scored 127 runs off the last ten overs, including 29 off the final over bowled by Usman Shinwari.

