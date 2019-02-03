Sania Mirza and son Izhaan are melting hearts yet again

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik are melting the hearts of fans and social media users all around as new picture of the mother-son duo is making rounds on social media.



Izhaan, the son of the sports’ power couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik can be seen embracing the Sunday mood as well along with her mother as they become the couch potatoes on the weekend as is evident in the latest social media update shared by the six-time Grand Slam winner.

“Lazy boying with my lazy boy. Ps- look who found the camera again,” she captioned the photo.

Earlier this week, the mother and son duo had made headlines as well as the little bundle of joy in the Mirza-Malik family turned three months old.

On the auspicious occasion, Sania shared a picture of the cake bedecked with gold frost and macrons.



