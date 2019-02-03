Sonali Bendre back on sets after cancer treatment

After a rough journey of battling cancer, Bollywood star Sonali Bendre is back on film sets as she announced on Saturday that she will be making her grand return on-screen.



The 44-year-old Keemat star turned to Instagram to express her sentiments after returning to a film set following a long and difficult hiatus due to her unstable health.

“Being back on a set after a major sabbatical – one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels – is a surreal feeling. After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I’m so grateful to be back in action,” she stated.

“I don’t think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work… to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires. It’s just the kind of day that helps me.”, she goes on.





The Bollywood stalwart was diagnosed with cancer in April 2018 for which she traveled to New York to get treated and returned to India on December 3, 2018.