A non-violent Pakistan in year 2071 depicted in Shehr e Tabassum's teaser

With Pakistan’s film industry soaring through the skies, innovative filmmakers with unique ideas are also coming to the forefront which also includes a pleasant twist in the country animation panorama.



Upcoming short film Shehr e Tabassum is all the rage on social media with its short teaser swiftly landing on feeds and garnering praises from all around.

The animated Pakistani film is taking Pakistan to the year 2071 where violence and crime are concepts long forgotten, however due to ‘the systematic subjugation of human emotion’ with people getting forced to smile.

The official Twitter account of the film stated: “A first of its kind animated Urdu short-film set in a dystopian future:

It is year 2071 in Pakistan. There have been no reported instances of terrorism or crime in 3 decades. The cost? Systematic subjugation of human emotion. Welcome to Shehr-e-Tabassum.”

The short film is directed by Arafat Mazhar with the teaser narrating the story of how a Pakistani law passed subsequent to a civil war in 2038 led to the absolute elimination of depression, crime, violence, crime, terrorism and cruelty.