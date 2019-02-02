close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 2, 2019
Sania Mirza to take care of two ‘babies’ in 2019

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza don't fight owing to her sister Anam

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 02, 2019

The power-couple of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza swiftly captivate hearts with their charismatic personas and the endearing bond they share with each other. But turns out the Pakistani cricket champ doesn’t get a chance to argue with his wife owing to his sister-in-law.

The tennis star sharing the couch with her sister Anam Mirza revealed details about their relationship with each other and their unbreakable bond as well as the latter’s relationship with her brother-in-law Shaoib Malik.

Sania revealed that Anam fights with Shoaib any chance she gets over even the littlest things.

She goes on to reveal that due to Anam exhausting Shoaib with her petty arguments, he doesn’t have any energy left to argue with her.

Moreover, she stated that her younger sister is her partner-in-crime and both of them store each other’s deepest secrets.

