Here is how Vidya Balan reacts when people tell her to start exercising

Bollywood star Vidya Balan has revealed that she used to starve herself due to hormonal problems during her childhood.



In an interview with an Indian entertainment portal, The Dirty Picture narrated the societal battles she had to fight to present the perfect figure and her unique sense of style.

“When people tell me why don’t you start exercising, I want to say f**k you! How do you know I haven’t been exercising? Do you know how hard I exercise? Do you know what challenges I’ve been facing?

It has taken a lot of work to accept her body, she said.

"I’ve had hormonal problems all my life. It’s probably because of the judgment I’ve carried around my body. When I was a teenager, people would tell me, 'You’ve got such a pretty face, why don’t you lose some weight?’ It’s not a nice thing to say to anyone. Be it a child or a grown-up. So, I’d starve myself, I’d go through crazy exercise regimens and lose weight. Then the hormonal issue would settle for a bit before it reared its head again."

"Weight loss, weight gain, weight loss, weight gain was my pattern for as long as I can remember. Years ago, I stopped watching my shots on the monitor at shoots because I’d look at the monitor and be thinking, 'Am I looking fat?"

Vidya will next be seen in a biopic Shakuntala.