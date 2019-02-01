close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 1, 2019
Thor's Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite for Men in Black International

Thor's Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunite for Men in Black International

Read More

Chris Hemsworth wraps up shoot in India, massive crowd gathers to bid farewell

Famed Australian actor, Chris Hemsworth completes India portion of the shoot for his upcoming...

Read More

Chris Hemsworth almost gave up on his Hollywood dreams

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 01, 2019

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth has reigned over hearts for quite some time essaying blockbuster hits characters like Thor. However, the actor stepped forward revealing how he had almost given up on his Hollywood dreams.

During an interview with Men’s Health, the 35-year-old Avengers star revealed that how his journey to stardom had been an extensive and difficult one with him almost giving up and heading back home to Australia if it wasn’t for his luck striking in at the right time.

Revealing what the force was, pushing him towards making it big in Hollywood, the actor states: “I always wanted to act, and one of the first things I wanted to do when I got any money was pay my parents’ house off.”

“I was super active with auditions. And then my mentality changed, which came from being at a point where I was like, ‘I’m going to go back to Australia.’ I had one more audition where I was like, ‘Do this for the house. Think about reasons other than yourself.’”, he added.

After that one film the actor scored hit films one after the other as he goes on to say: “That was for The Cabin in the Woods, and I got that job, and from there I got Red Dawn. And then I got Thor.”  

Latest News

More From Entertainment