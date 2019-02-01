Chris Hemsworth almost gave up on his Hollywood dreams

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth has reigned over hearts for quite some time essaying blockbuster hits characters like Thor. However, the actor stepped forward revealing how he had almost given up on his Hollywood dreams.



During an interview with Men’s Health, the 35-year-old Avengers star revealed that how his journey to stardom had been an extensive and difficult one with him almost giving up and heading back home to Australia if it wasn’t for his luck striking in at the right time.

Revealing what the force was, pushing him towards making it big in Hollywood, the actor states: “I always wanted to act, and one of the first things I wanted to do when I got any money was pay my parents’ house off.”

“I was super active with auditions. And then my mentality changed, which came from being at a point where I was like, ‘I’m going to go back to Australia.’ I had one more audition where I was like, ‘Do this for the house. Think about reasons other than yourself.’”, he added.

After that one film the actor scored hit films one after the other as he goes on to say: “That was for The Cabin in the Woods, and I got that job, and from there I got Red Dawn. And then I got Thor.”