Indian singer Shivani Bhatia killed in road accident

MUMBAI: Indian singer Shivani Bhatia was killed in a road accident on Wednesday, Indian media reported.



Delhi-based singer died in the tragic car accident on Yamuna Expressway when she was on her way to Agra from Delhi.

Shivani's husband Nikhil Bhatia, who was accompanying her, was critically injured.

The singer’s car was completely damaged from the side where Shivani was sitting.

Shivani Bhatia was known for singing remix songs like Dil Ko Tumse Pyar Hua, Shagan and Neele Neele Ambar Par.