close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 30, 2019

Indian singer Shivani Bhatia killed in road accident

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 30, 2019

MUMBAI: Indian singer Shivani Bhatia was killed in a road accident on Wednesday, Indian media reported.

Delhi-based singer died in the tragic car accident on Yamuna Expressway when she was on her way to Agra from Delhi.

Shivani's husband Nikhil Bhatia, who was accompanying her, was critically injured.

The singer’s car was completely damaged from the side where Shivani was sitting.

Shivani Bhatia was known for singing remix songs like Dil Ko Tumse Pyar Hua, Shagan and Neele Neele Ambar Par. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment