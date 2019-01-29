Akshay Kumar badly trolled for saying his films work best in Pakistan

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar invited the wrath of unforgiving internet trolls after an old video of him saying his films work best in Pakistan resurfaced recently.



The 'Gold' actor was trolled brutally on Twitter for a video clip that features him saying:

"Pakistan mein meri filmein sabse zaada business karti hai. Jitna pyaar wahan se milta hai, shayad hi kahin se milta hai! (My films work best in Pakistan. The love I get from this country is more than any other place!).”

The video did not fare well amongst the Twitterati who bashed the actor for his comment.

While a troll said that if any of the Khans (Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan) had said it, there would have been instant repercussions and their hashtags of being anti-national would have trended on Twitter for days, another one said that the right wing groups would have instantly pounced on the actor if he was a Muslim.

Check out how the internet has reacted to the video below:



