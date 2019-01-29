Are Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal shopping for their wedding already?

It's literally raining weddings in Bollywood of late. After Ranveer-Deepika Italian wedding and Priyanka-Nick Indo-Western nuptials, it looks like the B-town is gearing up for another high-profile celebrity wedding.



According to India Today, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who's been in a steady long-term relationship with Natasha Dalal is rumoured to be tying the knot very soon which the former has even started shopping for.

Meanwhile, as per a report in a leading Indian daily, the wedding is expected to take place sooner than expected.

Preparations for the star's big day are in full swing and Natasha is already heading out for the selection of her trosseau, silverware and flowers for her big day.

Reportedly, the wedding will be an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

Varun recently admitted of having plans of marrying Natasha when he appeared on Karan Johar show Koffee with Karan.

The Sui Dhaaga actor said that he might actually get married to ladylove Natasha Dalal.

To this, filmmaker Karan Johar had joked, "I will feel that I'm giving my son away. I will play the K3G theme - Meri saanson mein tu hai samaya, mera jeevan toh hai tera saaya. And Lali (Dhawan, Varun's mother), me and David ji (Dhawan, Varun's father) will have an aarti plate."

On the work front, Varun is all prepped up to start shooting for Remo D’Souza’s dance film ABCD 3, which is hailed as the most expensive dance film the industry has ever seen.

The film is to be shot on 4D format.