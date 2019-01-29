Sara Ali Khan messages Janhvi Kapoor and their conversation is unmissable!

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, the two new star kids on the block, are often pitted against each other. While Sara's success is soaring through the skies after she headlined films like Kedarnath and Simmba, she makes it a point to not let her fame get to the head.



The beauty, who was earlier asked about her thoughts on comparisons with Janhvi, said that she thinks the industry has room for them both.

In a recent interview now, Sara has come forth revealing that she makes sure these comparisons don't affect her equation with Janhvi and just like any other girls, she messages Janhvi and the two laugh it off.

"Can I control it? What's the point. I think that I understand that I can't control it. I understand that it's inevitable. But I don't think it's anything to get insecure about if it's motivating. I've Instagrammed messaged her so many times..Look they've compared us again or..this is so funny. It all depends on the way that you react to it. I think comparisons are inevitable, pitted against each other is inevitable. It depends on you to comfortable in your own skin," the 23-year-old actress said.

On the work front, after working opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, there are reports that suggest that the actress has been roped in for David Dhawan’s Coolie no.1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan.



Recently, Sara Ali Khan performed at Umang 2019 and her dance video went viral where the actress is seen dancing to the super-hit track from Simmba- Aankh Maarey.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht after debuting opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak.

