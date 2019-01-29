close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 29, 2019

Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir, Alia, Sara Khan set stage on fire at Umang 2019

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 29, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities, like every year, have delighted the the Mumbai Police with the breathtaking  performances at their cultural festival.

 Umang 2019, an annual event where Bollywood celebs perform for Mumbai Police, was full of entertainment as the Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan along with many others set the stage on fire with their blasting performances and  made  the cops' mood joyous with their on-stage presence. 

While, Sara Ali Khan enthralled the audience with performance on few of her hit dance numbers. A video of her performance on her Kedarnath song ‘Sweetheart’ was shared by the Mumbai Police on Twitter.

 Shah Rukh Khan appeared in his usual charismatic avatar.  While, Sara Ali Khan performed on Simmb's song Aankh Maare.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also mesmerised  the guests  by sharing the stage and their chemistry in the photos, can simply not be missed. The Gully Boy actress even performed with SRK. 

While Bollywood's charming actress Katrina Kaif made many hearts skip the beat with her stunning look  in red and it was impossible to take eyes off her.

Among others, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Anil kapoor also  graced the event  with their Charismatic appearances.  

Cops from Rohit Shetty’s films -- Ranveer Singh (Simmba), Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Akshay Kumar (Sooryavanshi) gave the sense of the mood off stage.


Later, Rohit Shetty Picturez donated Rs 51 lakh from the profit of Simmba to Mumbai Police Foundation. Rohit Shetty along with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh handed over the cheque.


