Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz performs ‘hat-trick’ in BPL match

KARACHI: Pakistan’s pace bowler Wahab Riaz has performed a brilliant ‘hat-trick’ in a Twenty20 match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) here on Monday to lift his team Comilla Victorians to a comprehensive 80-run victory over Khulna Titans at Chattogram.

Wahab wrapped up the Khulna innings by claiming the last three wickets off successive balls (third, fourth and fifth ball of the penultimate over. He finished with three for 14 in 2.5 overs.

In response with a load of greets from his fans and cricket journalists, Wahab thanked them in his tweet and said:

“Thank you everyone for your wishes. Your constant support and duas help me bring honor to Pakistan.”











