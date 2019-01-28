Is Fahad Mustafa taking a jibe at web series starring Mehwish Hayat?

Pakistan’s acclaimed film and TV personality Fahad Mustafa has taken a jibe at short films and web series at the sort of content they are creating, terming it to be ‘cheap.’



The Mah-e-Mir actor turned to Twitter to express his disapproval at the kind of content evident on-screen that is heavily reliant on the use of abusive language and sexual connotations.

“Nudity ,abusive language and just talking about sex is not content .lets not call it freedom of speech ! Actors selling themselves very cheaply its not cool at all .web series and short films needs to be a little dignified or they should just call it porn ..”, the actor had tweeted.

While the tweet could very possibly be aimed at anyone, many social media users couldn’t help but speculate whether the Jeeto Pakistan star was hinting at the recently launched web series by Wajahat Rauf starring Mehwish Hayat, titled ‘Enaaya’ which has also faced ample contention from all around for its usage of abusive language.

However, to drive away conjectures, the actor posted a clarification that the statement of contention was solely for the content producers outside of Pakistan.

“I love you @wajahatrauf and you know it ... my tweet was about foreign content and not yours people just trying to create an issue out of nothing ... Best of luck for your upcoming film and what ever you do in future my friend,” he stated.



