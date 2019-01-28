Aamir Khan reveals true feelings on Thugs of Hindostan's pathetic failure

Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, whose films work magically at the box office, is pretty crestfallen after his latest offering 'Thugs of Hindostan' under-performed pathetically, disappointing his fans a great deal.



The movie that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivital roles, despite being one of the most awaited releases, was heavily criticised.

Aamir recently came forth revealing his true feeling about the project not clicking with the audience .

Talking to the media, Aamir, when asked if he has forgiven director Vijay Krishna Acharya (Victor), replied, "I don’t need to forgive Victor. I think every director with who I work with, all directors are good with their good intentions. We all want to make good films but sometimes it doesn’t happen. I’m a team player. If my director has gone wrong somewhere then even I have gone wrong. I believe in the director and if he has gone wrong, I have also gone wrong. There is no problem to accept that. We will learn from our mistakes. The audience has come to watch the film on my name, for that audience I feel fully and personally responsible."

Aamir was then asked if he thinks the film received more backlash than needed. He said, "Many came to me saying that they liked the film. I think the audience has the full right to say exactly what they want and they can be harsh in that criticism, that is their right. If there was a certain amount of harness, then so be it. It has been a long time that I have not given any flop film (laughs)... good that audience also got a chance to remove their frustration."

In an interview earlier, the star had taken full responsibility of the film's failure, whilst apologizing to the audience and fans too.

“I would like to take full responsibility for that. You can be sure that we tried our level best. There are people who have liked the film a lot and we would like to thank them. We are happy that they liked the film but that’s a minority," he said.