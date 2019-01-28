Sara Ali Khan opens about Saif-Amrita divorce, what's it like to live in a broken home

Sara Ali Khan couldn't have imagined a more glorious start to her dreamy cinematic career. Stealing hearts with her commendable debut performance in Kedarnath and Simmba and being a part of the coveted 100-crore club with just the first two films, Sara Ali Khan has made sure to create an impact in the film fraternity with her entrance.



While on the personal front, the actress making an appearance on Koffee with Karan chat show along with father Saif Ali Khan, revealed her true feelings about her parents' divorce.

In conversation with the show's host Karan Johar, Sara said that it is always good to have two happy homes instead of one unhappy one.

Now, in an interview with Filmfare, the 23-year-old starlet has shed light on how her parents Saif and Amrita Singh are a lot happier individually and what's it like to come from a broken home.

“It is not nice to live in a home where people are not happy. They are both, happy, bindaas and cool people, but individually. Together, they are not. And I think they too realized that. Fortunately, now I have two happy and secure homes to myself instead of one,” she said.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan performed at Umang 2019 and her dance video has gone viral where the actress is seen dancing to the super-hit track from Ranveer Singh's Simmba- Aankh Maarey.

On the work front, there are some reports that suggest that the bubbly actress will be next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie no1 remake.