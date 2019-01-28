Aamir Khan wants son Junaid to do his biopic

MUMBAI: Bollywood's superstar Aamir Khan has said that his son is the best choice to do his biopic, if ever a film gets made on him, revealing that the family is on the lookout for a good script for Junaid Khan's powerful Bollywood debut.

A group of journalists Sunday called on India's most popular actor at his residence in Mumbai to talk about his production venture Rubaru Roshni. Helmed by Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal, the documentary film showcases three unbelievable stories of forgiveness.

Speaking on his acquaintance with Svati, Aamir Khan said: "We go back a long time. Svati is married to Satya, my friend from school. The two were also witnesses to my marriage with Reena, when we had eloped. It was the most budget-friendly wedding. I think I had spent only Rs 10 on the same. My parents had no clue about it for a long time."



When asked what made him take such a bold step, Khan dodged the question saying: "It’s a very long story. If ever a biopic is made on me, I will share the details."

To another question that who could reprise his role in his biopic. After a pause, he replied, "I think Junaid Khan (his son) can do it. He might be a good choice."

He also revealed that the family is on the lookout for a good script for Junaid Khan’s big Bollywood debut. The actor said, "He has studied acting and has been doing theatre for more than a year. But I believe in the power of screen test. So Junaid would have to go through the grind and prove himself. As a father, my only advice to him is that he should play leads but only those that are characters. This is a rule I follow and really believe in. More than being a hero, you need to live a character on screen. That’s the joy of acting."