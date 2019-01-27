British actress Kate Beckinsale hospitalized after ruptured ovarian cyst

British actress Kate Beckinsale has been rushed to a hospital after suffering from ruptured ovarian cyst.

The Underworld star, 45, shared two photos from her hospital bed on Saturday. The photo shows her being in pain with an oxygen tube in her nose.

“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me,” she wrote, adding “#wobbly.”



An ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac that forms on or inside an ovary. Sometimes, a fluid-filled sac called a cyst will develop on one of the ovaries. Many women will develop at least one cyst during their lifetime. In most cases, cysts are painless and cause no symptoms, according to healthline.com.

The actress replied to one individual who made a taunt for sharing the photo, “But first let me take a selfie.”



“It’s actually not a selfie,” Beckinsale wrote. “My mum took it. In fact I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.”







