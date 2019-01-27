Mariah Carey all set to perform in Saudi Arabia for the first time

Latest in the pace towards modernization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the country will now be welcoming American singer Mariah Carey to perform later this month as well.

After opening its gates to numerous prominent artists, Mariah Carey will also be getting a pass into the country to perform at the King Abdullah Economic City on January 31 for a golf tournament.

Reports have further revealed that apart from the Hero hit maker, the tournament will also feature artists like Jamaican rapper Sean Paul, Dutch DJ Tiesto and Balqees Fathi from Yemen.

Earlier in December, the country also saw bigwigs from America’s music industry like Enrique Iglasias, the Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta perform at a music festival in Saudi capital of Riyadh.